Pregnant Keke Palmer Suits Up in Green To Announce Her New Project ‘KeyTV’

Keke Palmer took to Instagram to announce her latest project, “KeyTV.” The content platform is launching new series that include short films, sitcoms, playlists and unscripted & scripted shows. The network is now available on Youtube and Facebook.

The “Nope” actress, who is expecting her first child, wore a bright green satin blazer to debut the new trailer.

Although the rest of Palmer’s look was hidden, her gold accessories were in the frame. She opted for a plate necklace, a bulky pinky ring, and a pair of hoops. The actress kept her dark brown hair in a half-up style which complimented her minimal makeup that featured a nude lip.

The comedian showed a clip from her very own segment, “Dear Keke.” She was seen wearing the same bright green in a more casual ensemble. She wore a cropped button-up top that featured elbow-length sleeves and iridescent buttons. She paired the top with matching pajama shorts that had a drawstring fastening around the waist.

Palmer decorated the look with a pair of sparkling hoops and an assortment of gold and light red bracelets.

Although her footwear is still not visible, the television personality most likely completed the look with a pair of fuzzy slippers with her pajama set and pointed-toe pumps with her blazer look. She has a versatile sense of taste when it comes to shoes.

Often styled by Law Roach, Palmer is usually seen at red carpet events in a bold pair of pumps or strappy sandals. Her closet is filled with style from top brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, the former Nickelodeon star gravitates towards casual styles like sneakers and slides from brands like Vans, Nike, and Crocs. She does not hesitate to support independent designers like Isa Tapia and affordable footwear brands like ShoeDazzle.

