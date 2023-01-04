Pregnant Keke Palmer Poses in Wild Swimsuit & SZA Crocs Clogs During Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Keke Palmer gave her fans a close look at her babymoon through a photo dump on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, uploaded a series of images from her vacation. The “Nope” star also reflected on her pregnancy and how it has made her slow down and prioritize rest.

“Happy New Year. Babymoon was in full effect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by nature. I love having a schedule, even on vacation. I learned to at least schedule things leisurely so I have something to complete that’s on braid with the theme of the season. Which is, rest. I will refrain from saying “soft girl life” or whatever new label the folks are using & instead I’ll just say that for me the theme is rest, because I can,” Palmer wrote under the photos.

In the first photo, Palmer gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump as she stands in front of a leafy landscape in a strapless one-piece tiger print swimsuit by Norma Kamali. The television personality simply accessorized with a pair of brown-rimmed glasses and tied her knotless braids up into a bun.

Another image sees Palmer and Jackson posing in front of a private jet. Palmer was casually dressed in a black tank top with tiny boy shorts and a cream hoodie. On her feet was the SZA Denim Crocs Mega Crush Clog. Retailing for $80 on StockX, the slip-on silhouette is crafted in Croslite foam and covered in distressed denim graphics.

CREDIT: StockX

Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson followed suit by wearing a simple teal green T-shirt with printed shorts, a fitted cap and red Crocs.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. When off-duty, the singer chooses more casual styles, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

PHOTOS: Discover Palmer’s bold shoe style over the years in the gallery.