Keke Palmer Teases ‘Big Boss’ Album & Film in Bodysuits & Sequined Outerwear

Keke Palmer shared a short video teasing her new project titled “Big Boss” on Instagram yesterday. The video saw vignettes from Palmer’s life and music career, clips of her life intermixed with present-day shots of the star in lux looks.

“Big Boss” is said to be a musical narrative that chronicles Palmer’s experience in the music industry. The film and album are set to release this month.

A clip in the montage saw Palmer laid in a bed of flowers in the middle of a living room dressed in a crystalized see-through long-sleeve bodysuit worn overtop black undergarments that gave the “Akeelah and the Bee” star extra coverage. The shiny bodysuit was worn with coordinating headwear.

Shots that followed were of Palmer clad in colorful ensembles like a bright orange bodycon maxi dress and what appeared to be a neon yellow blazer.

Another clip saw the “Nope” actress outfitted in an orange and black tiger-striped dress featuring a sweetheart neckline, a bodycon fit and a strappy bodice. The wild garment was worn underneath a high-shine sequined cropped jacket in gold and white that sat off of one shoulder, worn in tandem with gold jewelry. In the scene, Palmer stood in the middle of a crowded club, bustling with dancing patrons and shrouded in purple light. Palmer made eye contact with the camera, unmoving for the entirety of the clip.

Unfortunately, the teaser didn’t allow for a peek at Palmer’s footwear choice for each look. The actress likely paired her outfits with sandals or Nike sneakers, both go-to silhouettes for her.

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau.

