Keira Knightley Adds Punk Touch to Classic Skirt Suit With Studded Pumps While Promoting ‘Boston Strangler’

Keira Knightley braved the cold in a stylish white skirt suit while promoting her latest true crime-inspired movie, “Boston Strangler,” in New York City. The film in which she stars alongside Carrie Coon is set to be released on March 17 on Hulu.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is having a very busy week full of screenings and press events ahead of the Friday release. Just hours after attending the screening of the film last night at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Knightley went out again in an equally elegant outfit on her way to various Television studios.

Keira Knightley is seen on March 15, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

Her first ensemble of the day —she was photographed in three different outfits just this morning— featured an off-white two-piece suit with a double-breasted gold buttoned jacket and below-the-knee straight skirt.

She combined the suit with a blue shirt underneath and a black leather belt with a gold clasp around her waist.

As for beauty, she stayed true to her barely-there makeup usual style, adding just a touch of blush on an orange tone on her cheekbones and a subtle smokey eye.

When it came to footwear the British star, put a punk twist on her classic and retro look by adding a pair of black pumps with studded straps. The style also featured a front horizontal strap and pointed toe covered in smaller-sized studs.

A closer look at Keira Knightley’s footwear. CREDIT: Getty Images

As a Chanel ambassador since becoming the face of the Maison’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance in 2006, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actress tends to dress in the french brand whenever she steps on the red carpet and it is no different when it comes to her footwear. On occasion, she’s also been seen in heels by other chic french brands Christian Louboutin and Roger Vivier.

