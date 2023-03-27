×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Katy Perry Goes Classic in White Wool Coat & Black Kitten Heels

By Tara Larson
Tara Larson

Tara Larson

More Stories By Tara

View All
GettyImages-1477226935-3
Katy Perry: The FN Cover Shoot
Katy Perry: The FN Cover Shoot
Katy Perry: The FN Cover Shoot
Katy Perry: The FN Cover Shoot
View Gallery 10 Images

Katy Perry put on an elegant display during a recent outing.

The “Daisies” singer was spotted in New York City on Monday. As she walked along the city streets, she bundled up in a crisp white coat. Her cream wool jacket reached her calves and covered nearly all of the black dress she seemed to don underneath. She kept the jacket closed with a tie waist.

katy perry, white coat, black kitten heels, pointed toe, nyc, celebrity style
Perry is seen in Midtown on March 27 in New York City.
CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Perry accessorized with large black sunglasses as well as a black leather top-handle bag.

The FN cover star added By Far mules to complete her outfit. Her shoes featured a kitten heel that reached no more than 2 inches. The heels, which were covered in shiny leather material, featured an angular pointed toe as well as a silver buckle detail across the toes.

katy perry, white coat, black kitten heels, pointed toe, nyc, celebrity style
A closer look at Perry’s shoes.
CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Throughout the years, the “Fireworks”singer has created a wardrobe that is filled with textured patterns and vibrant colors. Perry is a big fan of shoes and has passed that love down to her daughter who now has a two-shelf shoe collection. The singer has stayed a familiar face in the fashion industry with collaborations with Moschino, About You, and H&M. She launched her footwear brand, Katy Perry Collections, in the fall of 2022 featuring unique designs like mushroom heels and snake prints sandals.

katy perry, white coat, black kitten heels, pointed toe, nyc, celebrity style
Perry is seen in Midtown on March 27 in New York City.
CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

PHOTOS: Click here to see more of Katy Perry’s chicest street style moments over the years. 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad