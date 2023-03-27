Katy Perry Goes Classic in White Wool Coat & Black Kitten Heels

Katy Perry put on an elegant display during a recent outing.
The “Daisies” singer was spotted in New York City on Monday. As she walked along the city streets, she bundled up in a crisp white coat. Her cream wool jacket reached her calves and covered nearly all of the black dress she seemed to don underneath. She kept the jacket closed with a tie waist.
Perry accessorized with large black sunglasses as well as a black leather top-handle bag.
The FN cover star added By Far mules to complete her outfit. Her shoes featured a kitten heel that reached no more than 2 inches. The heels, which were covered in shiny leather material, featured an angular pointed toe as well as a silver buckle detail across the toes.
Throughout the years, the “Fireworks”singer has created a wardrobe that is filled with textured patterns and vibrant colors. Perry is a big fan of shoes and has passed that love down to her daughter who now has a two-shelf shoe collection. The singer has stayed a familiar face in the fashion industry with collaborations with Moschino, About You, and H&M. She launched her footwear brand, Katy Perry Collections, in the fall of 2022 featuring unique designs like mushroom heels and snake prints sandals.
