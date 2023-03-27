Katy Perry Goes Classic in White Wool Coat & Black Kitten Heels

Katy Perry put on an elegant display during a recent outing.

The “Daisies” singer was spotted in New York City on Monday. As she walked along the city streets, she bundled up in a crisp white coat. Her cream wool jacket reached her calves and covered nearly all of the black dress she seemed to don underneath. She kept the jacket closed with a tie waist.

Perry is seen in Midtown on March 27 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Perry accessorized with large black sunglasses as well as a black leather top-handle bag.

The FN cover star added By Far mules to complete her outfit. Her shoes featured a kitten heel that reached no more than 2 inches. The heels, which were covered in shiny leather material, featured an angular pointed toe as well as a silver buckle detail across the toes.

A closer look at Perry’s shoes. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Throughout the years, the “Fireworks”singer has created a wardrobe that is filled with textured patterns and vibrant colors. Perry is a big fan of shoes and has passed that love down to her daughter who now has a two-shelf shoe collection. The singer has stayed a familiar face in the fashion industry with collaborations with Moschino, About You, and H&M. She launched her footwear brand, Katy Perry Collections, in the fall of 2022 featuring unique designs like mushroom heels and snake prints sandals.

Perry is seen in Midtown on March 27 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

