Katy Perry Takes Cocktail-Chic Dressing Literally in Mules for Her Sober Bubbly Brand De Soi

Katy Perry visited a physical store of Boisson, an alcohol-free liquor shop chain with locations in Los Angeles and New York, to help promote her non-alcoholic apéritifs brand De Soi. “Have you met the newest @boisson.sips sales associate?” Boisson captioned on their Instagram.

The “Firework” singer was glamorously dressed, featured in a shot video dusting and re-arranging displays in the store.

The first shot saw Perry dressed in a faux-fur-trimmed trench coat toted a tan bag. The scenes that followed saw the hitmaker dressed in a taupe ribbed knit set by Nanushka, consisting of a long-sleeve zip-up cardigan and matching high-waisted trousers.

As far as footwear was concerned, Perry stepped out in a pair of black leather peep-toe mules with stiletto heels. Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot.

The shoe variety reemerged in the 1950s, with stars like Marilyn Monroe favoring the style — especially the newer open-toe style. Mules recently saw a bump in popularity in the 2010s in all types of fashion. The style can feature a variety of heel heights, with closed-toe mules often featuring flat soles while open-toe varieties often feature high heels.

When it comes to shoes, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’ often chooses bold and sleek styles, coordinating with her ensembles for performances and events. Perry’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

PHOTOS: Discover Perry’s FN cover shoot in the gallery.