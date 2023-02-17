Katy Perry Gets Wild in Zebra-Print Miniskirt & Thigh-High Boots on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Katy Perry gave an edgy ensemble a sparkling touch while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Los Angeles on Feb. 16. The singer was joined on the late-night show by her “American Idol” co-judge, Lionel Richie.

Perry and Richie sat down with Kimmel to chat about working together and entering the sixth season of “American Idol.” Perry also discussed her upcoming Las Vegas residency and Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance,

For the appearance, the “Dark Horse” musician wore an oversized zebra-print jacket by The Attico that she kept draped on her forearms to help show off her cropped silver sequin halter neck top. She complemented the pieces with a dark zebra-print skirt that included a daring, thigh-high side slit.

Further elevating the moment, the FN cover star accessorized with dark sunglasses and chunky silver hoop earrings. Perry slicked her hair back into a bun and swept her bangs on the side. As for makeup, the television personality went with soft glam and a matte pink pout.

Katy Perry arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Katy Perry arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Completing the songwriter’s wardrobe was a pair of black leather thigh-high boots by Paris Texas. The slouchy silhouette had a sharp, pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Often considered the sexiest boot silhouette, thigh-high boots most often stop mid-thigh for a leg-climbing look. Commonly made of leather or suede, thigh-high boots are most often worn with short skirts or shorts, dresses featuring high slits or very tight-fitting pants.

A closer look at Katy Perry’s thigh-high boots while arriving at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Katy Perry arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Perry’s style is bold and sleek. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

