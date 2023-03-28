Katy Perry Channels Y2K Motocross Style in Cropped Leather Jacket, Baggy Jeans & Pointy Heels for ‘Good Morning America’

Katy Perry served major Y2K vibes during her latest outing. The “American Idol” co-judge was spotted leaving “Good Morning America” in New York City today.

Perry looked cool and comfortable as she departed the building. The FN cover star wore a bright yellow cropped motorcycle jacket, which she paired with a simple white T-shirt and low-rise acid-wash denim jeans. The baggy bottoms featured one slit on the knee and distressed detailing on the hem.

Katy Perry leaves “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a casual vibe, the “Dark Horse” singer simply accessorized with black cat-eye sunglasses and a few midi rings. Perry parted her hair in the middle and styled it in breezy loose waves. For glam, she went with soft makeup and a neutral matte pout.

The entertainer’s footwear choice peaked out slightly underneath her pants and appeared to be a pair of pointy heels. The dark silhouette had a sharp, elongated triangular pointed toe and a smooth finish.

Katy Perry leaves “Good Morning America” in New York City on March 28, 2023. CREDIT: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com

Prior to her appearance, Perry made a chic arrival at “Good Morning America” studios in a belted leather trench coat. The outerwear featured soft, shearling accents on the collar and cuffs.

To amp up her look, the “Harleys in Hawaii” musician accessorized with tinted sunglasses, chunky gold hoop earrings and a padded red handbag. For footwear, she slipped into a pair of red strappy pointed-toe pumps.

Katy Perry arrives at “Good Morning America” on March 28, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

When it comes to footwear, Perry’s style is bold and sleek. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

