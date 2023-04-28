Katy Perry Commands Attention in Vintage Dior Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Katy Perry was a vintage dream while posing on the teal carpet at the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store in New York on April 27.

The “American Idol” judge wore a vintage Dior by John Galliano from the designer’s 2006 fall collection. The style featured mesh straps, a cinched front and pleated ruffles all over from the heart-shaped neckline to the floor-gracing hem.

Katy Perry at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC flagship store reopening gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

The singer accessorized the look with jewels from the brand that included a thin diamond necklace with blue accents, an extra large blue sapphire ring, and matching diamond earrings with blue details. When it came to beauty, Perry styled her hair in a low bun leaving her front locks loose in soft waves.

Although her footwear wasn’t completely visible due to the length of her dress, the FN cover star chose a pair of strappy sandals to complete the look. The shoes featured a strap with jewel-like appliques very appropriate for the event.

Katy Perry at Tiffany & Co.’s NYC flagship store reopening gala. CREDIT: Getty Images

Perry launched her own shoe line back in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. and revealed in an interview with Footwear News that she has taken ownership of Katy Perry Collections after Global Brands Group filed for bankruptcy in July of last year.

Tiffany & Co. celebrated the reopening of its newly transformed flagship store on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, which will now ba called The Landmark, in New York on Thursday. Katy Perry put on a special performance during the event. Notable guests included Jimin, Anitta, Florence Pugh, Zoe Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, Gal Gadot, Pharell, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and many more.

