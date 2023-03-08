Katy Perry Flatters Her Feet in Bow Sandals From New About You Collab Collection

Katy Perry and her footwear brand, Katy Perry Collections, just teased their new capsule collection in collaboration with About You this Tuesday. On Instagram, the singer and “American Idol” judge posted a photo showing one of the styles from the collection.

The singer slipped into a pair of cream leather sandals from the line. The open-toe heels featured a shiny crinkled silhouette with a half-bow embellishment sitting on the toe strap. The sandals brought height to the look with a metallic silver 2 ¾ rounded block heel.

The full spring collection will be available on March 29. Until then, only select styles will be released on both of the brands’ websites.

For the photoshoot, the “Firework” singer wore a white crop top that featured ruched center detailing that sat directly under the v-neckline. The quarter-sleeve top was covered in a royal blue floral dotted pattern and embellished with a white string tie. She paired the top with matching high-waisted trousers. Her two-piece set is also a part of her new collection with About You.

Perry added a summerlike detail to the look with a pearl choker that featured small seashells circling the necklace. She kept her jet-black locks in a softly waved style that complemented her subtle makeup that featured a soft pink lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Michael Anthony and hairstylist Rick Henry.

Perry was styled by Tatiana Waterford who can also be credited for the wild ensemble she wore to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last month. She was seen wearing a zebra miniskirt with thigh-high boots during the late-night show.

Katy Perry arrives at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Feb. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Perry has her namesake shoe line that sells silhouettes like pumps, sandals and flats. She launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. and revealed in an interview with Footwear News that she has taken ownership of Katy Perry Collections after Global Brands Group filed for bankruptcy in July last year.

