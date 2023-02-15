Katy Perry Gets Tropical in Sunset Print Bodysuit & Black Leather Sandals

On Valentine’s Day, Perry posed for her 191 million followers on Instagram yesterday modeling a pair of sandals from her own shoe line, Katy Perry Collections. Styled by Tatiana Waterford, the singer modeled a breezy outfit with tropical prints.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, I know you wanted chocolates, but look at my shoes,” Perry captioned.

Perry donned a thin-strap bodysuit with a palm tree pattern from Brandon Maxwell‘s resort 2023 collection. She paired the bodysuit with a pleated skirt in a matching black and white pattern, also by Maxwell.

The singer accessorized the look with a pair of ocean-inspired dangling earrings that featured a seashell shape and were finished with pearls. When it came to beauty, Perry sported her signature look framing her eyes in black eyeliner and several layers of lashes.

Regarding footwear, the “American Idol” judge chose a pair of black snake-embossed sandals from Katy Perry Collections with upper and ankle straps and cone-shaped 3.5-inch heels. The model is called The Vivvian sandal and it is also available in gold, silver, beige, pastel blue and a rainbow pattern very much aligned with the singer’s style.

The Vivvian Sandal CREDIT: Katy Perry Collections

Perry has her namesake shoe line that sells silhouettes like pumps, sandals and flats. She launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. and revealed in an interview with Footwear News that she has taken ownership of Katy Perry Collection after Global Brands Group filed for bankruptcy in July last year.

