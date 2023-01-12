×
Katy Perry Goes Western in Fringe Chap Boots & Chainmail Bodysuit for a Sparkling Cowboy Moment

By Aaron Royce
Katy Perry took a dynamic approach to Western style on the west coast this week.

The “Play” performer posed at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum in California on Wednesday, as seen on Instagram. For the occasion, Perry slipped into a dynamic silver chainmail bodysuit.

Styled by Tatiana Waterford, the gleaming sleeveless piece was layered over a sleeveless black bodysuit, complete with a matching sparkling silver cowboy hat. Perry’s ensemble was finished with silver metal drop earrings — also seen in a mirror selfie she snapped on Instagram Stories.

Katy Perry, California, cowboys, cowboy style, western style, chaps, boots, chap boots, black boots, fringe boots, bodysuit, Tatiana Waterford
Katy Perry poses in an Instagram Story mirror selfie at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum in California on Jan. 11, 2023.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

When it came to shoes, the “Firework” singer completed her outfit with a pair of chap-topped boots. The waist-high style was complete with closed toes and short heels, crafted from black suede. The smooth set was trimmed with side fringe and cinched at the center with a silver oval-buckled belt strap, creating a layered effect tapping into similar pairs works by cowboys in the Wild West.

For footwear, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. Perry’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

Discover Perry’s FN cover shoot in the gallery.

