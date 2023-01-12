Katy Perry Goes Western in Fringe Chap Boots & Chainmail Bodysuit for a Sparkling Cowboy Moment

Katy Perry took a dynamic approach to Western style on the west coast this week.

The “Play” performer posed at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum in California on Wednesday, as seen on Instagram. For the occasion, Perry slipped into a dynamic silver chainmail bodysuit.

Styled by Tatiana Waterford, the gleaming sleeveless piece was layered over a sleeveless black bodysuit, complete with a matching sparkling silver cowboy hat. Perry’s ensemble was finished with silver metal drop earrings — also seen in a mirror selfie she snapped on Instagram Stories.

Katy Perry poses in an Instagram Story mirror selfie at the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum in California on Jan. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

When it came to shoes, the “Firework” singer completed her outfit with a pair of chap-topped boots. The waist-high style was complete with closed toes and short heels, crafted from black suede. The smooth set was trimmed with side fringe and cinched at the center with a silver oval-buckled belt strap, creating a layered effect tapping into similar pairs works by cowboys in the Wild West.

For footwear, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. Perry’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

Discover Perry’s FN cover shoot in the gallery.