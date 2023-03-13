Katy Perry Flatters Her Feet in Clear Sandals With Chainmail Dress for ‘American Idol’ Post-Oscars Bonus Episode

Katy Perry took to Instagram to remind her followers of the special one-hour bonus episode of “American Idol” that premiered after the Oscars 2023 last night.
The “Part of Me” singer wore a silver chainmail dress by Paco Rabanne that featured a fitted bodice with a v-neckline and a sheer asymmetrical skirt.
Perry added more shining details to the look with a pair of silver-toned tassel earrings. She kept her jet-black locks in a crimped style complimenting her minimal makeup that featured a mauve lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Michael Anthony and hairstylist Rick Henry. When they’re not creating a look for Perry, they can be seen working on Ariana Grande, Winnie Harlow and Jessie James Decker.
The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of barely there heels. The sandals featured a metallic silver footbed that slimmed into an almond toe which was decorated by a clear toe strap. The back of the heels was hidden from view but she was most likely supported by a stiletto heel that was about 3 inches tall.
Perry was styled by Tatiana Waterford who can also be credited for the wild ensemble she wore to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” last month. She was seen wearing a zebra miniskirt with thigh-high boots during the late-night show.
Throughout the years, the “Fireworks”singer has created a wardrobe that is filled with textured patterns and vibrant colors. Perry is a big fan of shoes and has passed that love down to her daughter who now has a two-shelf shoe collection. The singer has stayed a familiar face in the fashion industry with collaborations with Moschino, About You, and H&M. She launched her footwear brand, Katy Perry Collections, in the fall of 2022 featuring unique designs like mushroom heels and snake prints sandals.
PHOTOS: Katy Perry’s Chicest Street Style Moments Over the Years