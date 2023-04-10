Katy Perry Shines in Metallic Blazer & Matching Maxi Skirt With Slouchy Boots on ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry made a case for metallic style while appearing on last night’s episode of “American Idol.” The co-judge joined Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for part one of the Showstopper/Final Judgement round of the singing competition.

Perry shined in silver during the show, wearing a hip-length oversized blazer with a coordinating high-waist maxi skirt. The FN cover star overcoat included wide lapels, loose-fitting sleeves and streamlined buttons. Perry paired the pieces with a sleek black turtleneck.

Katy Perry at the “American Idol” Showstopper/Final Judgement Round Part 1 on April 9, 2023. CREDIT: ABC

Adding a dose of edge to the look, the “Fireworks” singer accessorized with thick hoop silver earrings and black leather gloves. Perry styled her hair in a chic top knot bun and let tapered bangs frame her face. As for glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Jodie Turner-Smith Delivers Futuristic Glam in Metallic Boots & Pleated Dress at Star Wars Celebration Tia Mowry Goes Wild on Walmart in Leopard-Print Minidress & Boots Rachel Brosnahan Masters Y2K Denim Style in Bustier With Miniskirt & Pumps for Clarins Precious Dinner

A video uploaded by Perry on Instagram offered a peek at her footwear choice. The “Dark Horse” artist completed her look with a pair of black leather boots. The slouchy silhouette sat atop a thick rectangle heel. Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Perry is known for her bold and eclectic fashion sense, often mixing bright colors, playful prints, and statement pieces to create eye-catching looks. When it comes to footwear, the musician’s style is bold and sleek. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Katy Perry’s chic street style moments over the years.