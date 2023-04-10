×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Katy Perry Shines in Metallic Blazer & Matching Maxi Skirt With Slouchy Boots on ‘American Idol’

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryant
Katy Perry: April 2021
Katy Perry: February 2021
Katy Perry: March 2020
Katy Perry: February 2020
View Gallery 23 Images

Katy Perry made a case for metallic style while appearing on last night’s episode of “American Idol.” The co-judge joined Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for part one of the Showstopper/Final Judgement round of the singing competition.

Perry shined in silver during the show, wearing a hip-length oversized blazer with a coordinating high-waist maxi skirt. The FN cover star overcoat included wide lapels, loose-fitting sleeves and streamlined buttons. Perry paired the pieces with a sleek black turtleneck.

Katy Perry, American Idol, Showstopper/Final Judgement Round, Boots
Katy Perry at the “American Idol” Showstopper/Final Judgement Round Part 1 on April 9, 2023.
CREDIT: ABC

Adding a dose of edge to the look, the “Fireworks” singer accessorized with thick hoop silver earrings and black leather gloves. Perry styled her hair in a chic top knot bun and let tapered bangs frame her face. As for glam, she went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

Related

Jodie Turner-Smith Delivers Futuristic Glam in Metallic Boots & Pleated Dress at Star Wars Celebration

Tia Mowry Goes Wild on Walmart in Leopard-Print Minidress & Boots

Rachel Brosnahan Masters Y2K Denim Style in Bustier With Miniskirt & Pumps for Clarins Precious Dinner

A video uploaded by Perry on Instagram offered a peek at her footwear choice. The “Dark Horse” artist completed her look with a pair of black leather boots. The slouchy silhouette sat atop a thick rectangle heel. Boots are an essential shoe style to have in your wardrobe. They provide endless versatility and give any outfit a sealed touch.

Perry is known for her bold and eclectic fashion sense, often mixing bright colors, playful prints, and statement pieces to create eye-catching looks. When it comes to footwear, the musician’s style is bold and sleek. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Katy Perry’s chic street style moments over the years. 

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad