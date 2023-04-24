Katy Perry Gleams in Futuristic Rick Owens Dress & Purple Mules on ‘American Idol’ Top 20 Episode

Katy Perry had a shining moment on Sunday during “American Idol.” Alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, the singer judged the performances last night as the top 20 contestants were revealed.

The “Part of Me” singer wore a metallic turquoise Rick Owens gown that featured a fitted silhouette with a triangular cutout along the bodice that created an opening along the straight neckline. The strapless piece is from the designer’s spring 2023 collection.

Katy Perry on the Top 20 Reveal of “American Idol” on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: American Idol

Perry accessorized the look with silver-toned dangle earrings and an assortment of rings. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek updo style with baby bangs bringing attention to her glamorous makeup that featured an iridescent eye look and a nude pink lip. Her glowing look was created by makeup artist Michael Anthony and hairstylist Peter Lux.

Related Katy Perry Pops in Black & White Outfit With Her Own $119 Patent Block Heels for About You Noah Cyrus Performs on 'American Idol' in Distressed Lace Dress With Crochet Bonnet & Lace-Up Boots Paris Hilton Slips Into Leather Pants, Cutout Jacket & Boots for Katy Perry's 'Play' in Las Vegas

To complete the look, the singer slipped into a pair of purple metallic mules. The back of the pumps was hidden but the block heel peeped through the bottom of the fitted skirt.

Perry was styled by Tatiana Waterford who can also be credited for the wild ensemble she wore to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this past February. She was seen wearing a zebra miniskirt with thigh-high boots during the late-night show.

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan on the Top 20 Reveal of “American Idol” on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: American Idol

Throughout the years, the “Fireworks” singer has created a wardrobe that is filled with textured patterns and vibrant colors. Perry is a big fan of shoes and has passed that love down to her daughter who now has a two-shelf shoe collection. The singer has stayed a familiar face in the fashion industry with collaborations with Moschino, About You and H&M. She launched her footwear brand, Katy Perry Collections, in the fall of 2022 featuring unique designs like mushroom heels and snake prints sandals.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry’s Chicest Street Style Moments Over the Years