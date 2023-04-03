Katy Perry Shines in Metallic Purple Suit & Slingbacks for Hollywood Week on ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry is known for her striking style, so didn’t come as a surprise to see her sporting a shiny purple suit on “American Idol” last night’s episode.

Pairing the metallic lilac suit with slingback heels and flashy jewelry, she looked ready to kick off the singing competition show’s Hollywood Week. The “Teenage Dream” hitmaker‘s oversized blazer, which she wore over a cropped corset top, and sleek wide-leg pants are from Rotate Birger Christensen.

The brand, which has been spotted on other celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen recently, was founded by Danish influencers Thora Valdimars and Jeanette Madsen.

Where shoes were concerned, Perry wore slingback pumps with a silver metallic finish. The silhouette featured stiletto heels elevating her look by at least 3 inches.

Perry has her namesake shoe line that sells silhouettes like pumps, sandals and flats. She launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. and revealed in an interview with Footwear News that she has taken ownership of Katy Perry Collections after Global Brands Group filed for bankruptcy in July last year.

In an interview with FN last year, Perry revealed she first fell in love with shoes as a kid and would go on to envision designing her own shoes one day. Specifically, a pair of thrifted Dalmatian-print flats with bendable ears and whiskers inspired the brand. “I would wear these shoes everywhere around L.A., and the amount of people who would stop me was by the hundreds. That is what solidified the dream of having my own shoe company.”