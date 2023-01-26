Katy Perry Sparkles in Las Vegas-Approved Minidress & Crystal Charm Sandals for ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Promo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katy Perry is celebrating the “American Idol” 21st season with her co-judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest in Las Vegas.

In a new promo photo revealed this week by ABC and Hulu, Perry poses casino-style in a silver minidress designed with a halter neckline and fringes all over.

Ryan Seacrest, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry for “American Idol” Season 21. CREDIT: ABC

For makeup, Perry opted for a timeless updo to leave room for her unique necklace and pendulous earrings.

Taking the bling down to her feet, Perry strapped into a pair of Tina lace-up sandals designed by Amina Muaddi. The style featured a wrap-around ankle strap with crystal charms that sway and swing with every step. A 4-inch sculptural heel elevated the metallic-leather sandal.

Amina Muaddi “Tina” strappy metallic leather sandals with hanging crystal charms

Perry has had an affinity for footwear since the beginning of time. So much so that she created her own line, Katy Perry Collections, in hopes of producing affordable and fashionable shoes for shoppers to buy. Her personal style spans footwear brands like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, Manolo Blahnik, Adidas and Birkenstock.

“American Idol” is known for opening doors for aspiring singers with dreams of superstardom. Perry has been judging the competition since season 16. The new season will premiere on Feb. 19 on ABC and stream on Hulu the next day.

