Katy Perry Elevates Lux Leather Pants With 7-Inch Heels on ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry is the latest star to hop on the lux leather trend. The singer gave her all-black attire an edgy boost as she met with contestants on season 21 of “American Idol” alongside Lionel Richie and Luke James.

Hours before Sunday night’s episode, Perry took to Instagram to give her followers a closer look at her outfit. The “Dark Horse” musician uploaded a series of carousel-style images, which sees her posing backstage and on set.

“No matter the weather, it’s always a good time for leather,” Perry wrote under the post along with a cat and black heart emoji.

Perry mastered monochromatic style while appearing on the reality competition show. Styled by Tatiana Waterford, the FN cover star wore a sheer black top that featured see-through streamlines throughout. The garment also had a deep, plunging V-neckline and bell cuffs. The songwriter paired the piece with high-waist form-fitting leather pants.

To amp up her look, Perry accessorized with dramatic dangling statement earrings. The “Harleys in Hawaii” artist styled her hair in soft waves and rounded out the look with a pink pout.

Completing the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of sky-high platform boots. The silhouette had a chunky pointed-toe and sat atop a thin 7-inch stiletto heel.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest for “American Idol” CREDIT: ABC

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

When it comes to footwear, Perry’s style is bold and sleek. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

