Katy Perry Goes Wild on ‘American Idol’ in Leopard-Print Dress & Lace-Up Sandals for Hawaii Episode

Another season of “American Idol” is well underway and this Sunday’s episode of the competition will take place at Disney’s Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii. Naturally, Katy Perry dressed the part.

In photos from the upcoming episode, the “Teenage Dream” singer can be seen filming in a leopard-print dress featuring ultra-fine shoulder straps and a sultry thigh slit. She paired the eye-catching number with chunky gold hoop earrings and strappy lace-up sandals.

Katy Perry shows off a leopard-print dress while filming in Hawaii. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Another snap with her co-judges and mentor of the week, singer Allen Stone, sees her wearing a vibrant, banana-yellow mesh halter dress featuring a revealing torso design.

Katy Perry is seen posing in a yellow mesh dress for ‘American Idol’ with (L-R) Lionel Richie, Allen Stone and Luke Bryan. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

(L-R) Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol.’ CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Perry also chose a moody tropical-print dress with a flowing skirt for another appearance alongside Disney characters Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Katy Perry dons a flowing tropical-print dress alongside (L-R) Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest and Lionel Richie. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Beyond her career as a singer and TV personality, Perry has made a name for herself in the footwear industry with her eponymous company. The “California Gurls” hitmaker launched her namesake Katy Perry Collections line in 2017, and after a nearly six-year partnership with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd., the star bought the brand outright. She relaunched the brand, becoming her own boss, in 2022.

“I decided to take complete ownership and level up, find great partners, develop my team and put into practice all of the education I have learned — and just be that CEO boss bitch that I want to be,” Perry told FN at the time of the announcement.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry’s Chicest Street Style Moments Over the Years