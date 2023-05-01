×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Katy Perry Brings Wild Flair to ‘American Idol’ in Croc-Embossed Alaïa Dress & Glossy Mules

By Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera

Melody Rivera

More Stories By Melody

View All
169315_0183
Katy Perry: The FN Cover Shoot
Katy Perry: The FN Cover Shoot
Katy Perry: The FN Cover Shoot
Katy Perry: The FN Cover Shoot
View Gallery 10 Images

Katy Perry had an all-black moment on “American Idol” last night. Alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the singer judged the contestants as they competed for a spot in the top 10.

The “Part of Me” singer wore a fitted faux leather Alaïa dress that featured an all-over croc-embossed design and a thigh-high side slit. The ruched piece had an asymmetrical lining that connected to the turtleneck.

Perry accessorized the look with thick silver-toned hoops with a matching bracelet. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek twisted top bun with her ends sticking out the side of the updo. Perry opted for minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

Related

Sabrina Elba Embraces Sheer Trend in Alaïa Dress & Strappy Sandals With Idris Elba at Prince's Trust Gala 2023

Katy Perry Commands Attention in Vintage Dior Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at Tiffany & Co.'s NYC Landmark Store Grand Reopening

Katy Perry Embraces Y2K Glamour in Patchwork Denim Roberto Cavalli Dress & Platform Heels for 'American Idol'

Katy Perry on "American Idol" on April 30, 2023.
Katy Perry on “American Idol” on April 30, 2023.
CREDIT: American Idol

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black leather mules. The open-toe heels featured a pointed toe and a thick strap that laid right on top of the foot. The glossy mules brought height to the look with a block heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Perry was styled by Tatiana Waterford who can also be credited for the zebra miniskirt and thigh-high boots she wore to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this past February.

The last time we saw Perry was posing on the teal carpet at the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store, The Landmark, in New York last week. She attended the star-studded event wearing a vintage Dior dress with crystal-embellished sandals.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on "American Idol" on April 30, 2023.
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on “American Idol” on April 30, 2023.
CREDIT: American Idol

Throughout the years, the “Fireworks” singer has created a wardrobe that is filled with textured patterns and vibrant colors. Perry is a big fan of shoes and has passed that love down to her daughter who now has a two-shelf shoe collection. The singer has stayed a familiar face in the fashion industry with collaborations with Moschino, About You and H&M. She launched her footwear brand, Katy Perry Collections, in the fall of 2022 featuring unique designs like mushroom heels and snake prints sandals.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry Relaunches Her Footwear Brand: The FN Cover Shoot

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad