Katy Perry Brings Wild Flair to ‘American Idol’ in Croc-Embossed Alaïa Dress & Glossy Mules

Katy Perry had an all-black moment on “American Idol” last night. Alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the singer judged the contestants as they competed for a spot in the top 10.

The “Part of Me” singer wore a fitted faux leather Alaïa dress that featured an all-over croc-embossed design and a thigh-high side slit. The ruched piece had an asymmetrical lining that connected to the turtleneck.

Perry accessorized the look with thick silver-toned hoops with a matching bracelet. She kept her dark brown hair in a sleek twisted top bun with her ends sticking out the side of the updo. Perry opted for minimal makeup that featured a smokey eye and a glossy pink lip.

Katy Perry on “American Idol” on April 30, 2023. CREDIT: American Idol

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black leather mules. The open-toe heels featured a pointed toe and a thick strap that laid right on top of the foot. The glossy mules brought height to the look with a block heel that was about 3 inches tall.

Perry was styled by Tatiana Waterford who can also be credited for the zebra miniskirt and thigh-high boots she wore to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this past February.

The last time we saw Perry was posing on the teal carpet at the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store, The Landmark, in New York last week. She attended the star-studded event wearing a vintage Dior dress with crystal-embellished sandals.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on “American Idol” on April 30, 2023. CREDIT: American Idol

Throughout the years, the “Fireworks” singer has created a wardrobe that is filled with textured patterns and vibrant colors. Perry is a big fan of shoes and has passed that love down to her daughter who now has a two-shelf shoe collection. The singer has stayed a familiar face in the fashion industry with collaborations with Moschino, About You and H&M. She launched her footwear brand, Katy Perry Collections, in the fall of 2022 featuring unique designs like mushroom heels and snake prints sandals.

