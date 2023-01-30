Katie Holmes Looks Casually Chic in Navy Jacket, Tan Chinos & White Leather Sneakers

Katie Holmes went with a classic look for a recent outing.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum stepped out in New York City on Monday. For her outing on the unseasonably warm day, Holmes layered up. She wore a navy blue quilted jacket with button closures and a thick collar over a bright red long-sleeve top. She paired the top with tan wide-leg chino pants. The pants were cropped right above the ankle.

Holmes is seen on January 30, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Holmes accessorized her outfit with black sunglasses as well as a large black leather tote bag complete with gold hardware. She also wore scrunched-up red, white and blue socks.

The “Batman Begins” actress finished off her outfit with a pair of classic white sneakers. Her low-top kicks featured white laces and were made of leather material. White sneakers remain the ideal go-to casual footwear. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

A closer look at Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: Raymond Hall/GC Images

When it comes to fashion, Holmes is known for her classic style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. As for footwear, she keeps a timeless selection of Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules in rotation. Over the decades that she’s been in entertainment, Holmes has made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu.

