Katie Holmes Slips on Sinuous Thong Sandals & Sparkly Fishnet Dress at ‘Rare Objects’ Screening

Katie Holmes brought chic style to the screening of her new movie, “Rare Objects,” in New York last night. The actress directs and stars in the drama film, which debuts on streaming platforms on April 20.

Holmes looked stunning for the event held at The Crosby Street Hotel. The Broadway star appeared on the scene in a sharp, black blazer and thigh-high slit fishnet dress from Tove’s fall 2023 collection. The sparkling garment also included a satin skirt that featured red strips at the front.

Katie Holmes attends the Haute Living screening of “Rare Objects” held at The Crosby Street Hotel on April 10, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

Holmes styled her hair in a messy bun and let two strands frame her face. To amp up her look, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum added dainty dangling earrings and a bold matte red lip.

Completing the “Batman Begins” star’s look was a pair of sinuous thong sandals in silver metallic. The slip-on style had an asymmetrical strap on the instep and a square outsole. Although the heels weren’t visible, the style likely featured stilettos of at least 3 inches.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ sandals at the “Rare Objects” screening on April 10, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules.

Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Additionally, Holmes is the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

(L-R) Katie Holmes, Saundra Santiago, Julia Mayorga, Alan Cumming and Derek Luke at the Haute Living screening of “Rare Objects” held at The Crosby Street Hotel on April 10, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey for Variety

Directed by Katie Holmes, “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman who seeks to rebuild her life when she takes work at an antique store. She regains her confidence from the kind souls who own the shop until those from her traumatic past begin to resurface.

