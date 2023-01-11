Katie Holmes Looks Effortlessly Chic in Leather Jacket & Metallic Pumps for Off-Broadway Play ‘The Wanderers’

Right after stopping by the “Good Morning America” studios in New York City this morning, Katie Holmes changed a few pieces from her look to attend “The Wanderers” photocall. The Off-Broadway play marks Holmes’ return to the stage and it will run from Jan. 26 through Feb. 16 at the Laura Pels Theater in New York.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress wore a navy blue Chanel crew neck top that featured white diagonal stripes that created a seamless blend for the zipper closure that sat in the middle of the shirt. She layered the fitted top with a matching cardigan with mid-length sleeves. She paired the look with brown high-waisted linen pants. To prepare for the cold weather, the actress threw on a midnight blue Tove leather coat with oversized cuff straps.

Katie Holmes poses at a photo call for The Roundabout Theater Company production of the new play “The Wanderers” at The American Airlines Theatre Penthouse Lounge on Jan. 11, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Eric Kowalsky / MEGA Holmes opted for minimal accessories with a pair of silver-toned hoops. She kept her dark brown hair in a softly waved style that complimented her subtle makeup that featured a light red lip. Her glowing look was created by hairstylist DJ Quintero and makeup artist Genevieve Herr. The beauty duo has also worked with other stars like Julia Roberts, Idina Menzel and Lily Collins.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of metallic silver pumps. The pointed-toe heels featured a sleek silhouette with a reflective sheen. The heels added height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 3 to 4 inches tall.

Katie Holmes poses at a photo call for The Roundabout Theater Company production of the new play “The Wanderers” at The American Airlines Theatre Penthouse Lounge on Jan. 11, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The actress was seen in the same pumps and jacket earlier in the day as she appeared on “Good Morning America.” As usual, Holmes was styled by Brie Welch for both occasions.

Holmes has created a name for herself not only in the entertainment industry but also in the fashion realm. She is known for her vintage bohemian style. Holmes is usually walking around the streets of New York in a tie-dye shirt with suede sneakers. When she’s not off-duty, she has been seen bringing her unique style to the front row of many fashion shows for designers like Tom Ford, Chloé and Ulla Johnson.

