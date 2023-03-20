Katie Holmes Puts Casual Spin on Floral Dress With Denim Jacket & Flats for ‘The Wanderers’ Matinee Performance

Katie Holmes put a casual twist on her chic sophisticated style while out in New York City on Sunday. The actress was spotted on her way to her matinee performance of “The Wanderers.” Holmes makes her Roundabout Theatre debut as Julia Cheever in the Off-Broadway production.

For the outing, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore an oversized acid-wash denim jacket. The piece featured pointy lapels, side slant pockets and stitched floral accents throughout. Holmes layered the outerwear with a black printed midi dress that had a sharp collar, buttons at the center and a slightly ruffled hem.

Katie Holmes out in New York City on March 19, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Sticking to a casual vibe, Holmes covered her dark tresses with a blue cap and carried a black leather shoulder bag. She sported a fresh face with no makeup and styled her hair straight.

Related Gwen Stefani Updates Canadian Tuxedo With Sequin Top & Fringe Boots for Blake Shelton's Tour Dove Cameron Serves 'The Matrix' Energy in Long Black Coat & Leather Boots in NYC Heidi Klum Embraces Leopard Print in Stiletto Boots for 'Germany's Next Top Model'

Rounding out the entertainer’s wardrobe was a pair of black leather flats. The slip-on style featured a triangular, pointed-toe and a high counter at the back for extra support.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ ballet flats while out in New York City on March 19, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Ballet flats as a women’s shoe style emerged in the 1950s, and soon caught on as a pleasant medium between heels and sneakers. The feminine-meets-functional shoes are well and truly back in business and better than ever. The style was especially popular in the noughties, though it has stayed in fashion over the decades for its versatility of wear.

Katie Holmes out in New York City on March 19, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes is the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the years.