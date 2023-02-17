Katie Holmes Delivers Business-Chic Style in Leather Fringe Skirt & Sharp Pumps at ‘The Wanderers’ Off-Broadway Opening Night

Katie Holmes gave sharp style an edgy twist while attending the opening night of her new play, “The Wanderers,” in New York City on Feb. 16. The actress makes her Roundabout Theatre debut as Julia Cheever in the Off-Broadway production.

Holmes mastered sophisticated style as she arrived at The Laura Pels Theatre. For the occasion, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore a beige blazer with a simple white T-shirt. She teamed the pieces with a leather fringe midi skirt that was decorated with silver studs.

Katie Holmes attends the opening night of “The Wanderer’s” at The Laura Pels Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the entertainer simply accessorized with sparkling silver hoop earrings. Holmes styled her hair in voluminous curls and rounded out the look with soft glam.

When it came down to the shoes, the director completed her look with a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette featured an elongated pointed toe and was set on a minuscule stiletto heel.

A closer look at Katie Holmes pumps at the opening of “The Wanderers” on Feb. 16, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Katie Holmes attends the opening night of “The Wanderer’s” at The Laura Pels Theatre on Feb. 16, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes is the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

