Katie Holmes Upgrades Classic Style With Rhinestone Two-Tone Jeans & Metallic Mirror Pumps

Katie Holmes put her own chic spin on timeless closet staples for her latest outing. The Broadway star was spotted out in New York on Thursday.

Holmes gave her classic style a sparkling upgrade for the occasion. While out in the Big Apple, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum wore a sharp gray blazer with a simple white T-shirt.

Katie Holmes out in New York City on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes out in New York City on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The highlight of Holmes’ ensemble was her two-toned denim jeans. The bottoms had a dark, charcoal waistline and were adorned with rhinestone embellishments throughout. The “Batman Begins” star accessorized her look with a white shoulder handbag, thin hoop earrings and a chain bracelet.

Giving her wardrobe a shiny finish, Holmes slipped into a pair of silver metallic pointed-toe pumps. The mirror style had a triangular pointed toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and a slanted block heel.

A closer look at Katie Holmes metallic pointed-toe pumps while out in New York City on April 12, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Katie Holmes out in New York City on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules.

Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Additionally, Holmes is the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

