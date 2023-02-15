Katie Holmes Goes Wild in Zebra Print Pants & Sandals for Michael Kors’ Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Katie Holmes put a wild flair on sharp suiting for Michael Kors’ fall 2023 collection show during New York Fashion Week today.

The event turned into a star-studded affair as Kate Hudson, Nicky Hilton, Lea Michele, Don Lemon and Lisa Rinna also made an appearance.

Holmes arrived at the high-fashion affair in a black blazer jacket. The piece had pointy lapels, side slant pockets and a curved hemline. She teamed the overcoat with a turtleneck sweater and shiny black and white zebra-printed flare-leg pants.

Katie Holmes attends Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the “Dawsons Creek” star simply accessorized with dangling diamond earrings and carried her essential items in a small black clutch. Holmes parted her hair on the side and styled it straight. As for makeup, she opted for soft and subtle with a pink pout.

Holmes’ shoe choice peeked out slightly underneath her pants legs and appeared to be a sandal silhouette. The dark style seemingly featured a round toe and a small heel.

Katie Holmes attends Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 15, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules.

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

