Katie Holmes Updates Businesswear Style With Sheer Top & Suede Pumps for ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’

Katie Holmes looked business-ready while visiting “Live With Kelly and Ryan” in New York City on March 6. The actress is currently promoting her upcoming movie “Rare Objects” and her role in the Off-Broadway play “The Wanderers.”

The “Dawson´s Creek” star took power-suiting to a new level. Her look featured a two-piece suit in cream color with a double buttoned blazer she styled rolling up the sleeves at the elbows, and wide-legged trousers in the same colorway. Underneath, Holmes wore a sheer white top with a sparkling finish and a round satin neck.

Katie Holmes attends “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in New York City on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to beauty, the TV icon wore her long darks down with a wet finish paired with just a touch of her signature brown shade on the lips. She amped up the glitter factor of the look adding a metallic manicure in a silver shade.

As for footwear, the gracing floor pants only allowed for a sneak peek at her shoes, which look like pointed-toe pumps in gray suede with, most likely, a stiletto heel as she usually favors for her tv appearances.

Katie Holmes attends “Live with Kelly and Ryan” in New York City on March 6, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

In the past years, Holmes has been working with celebrity stylist Brie March who seems to have a thing for elevated office looks for the star. When it comes to TV appearances and premieres it’s easy to spot the actress in power suits with padded shoulders blazers combined with midi skirts or, as in this case, matching trousers. Regarding footwear, for her public appearances, the actress gravitates towards pointy pumps and strappy sandals on the red carpet, and retro-looking flats or sneakers for her off-duty looks.

