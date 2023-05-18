Katie Holmes Delivers Casual-Chic Style In Flare-Leg Cargo Pants & Knot Sandals for Kering Women in Motion Talk at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Katie Holmes gave her casual style a chic upgrade for the “Kering Women in Motion Talk” in France today. Held during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival, the program provides a platform for women working across the film industry and seeks to advance the cause of gender equality.

Holmes looked cool and comfortable while arriving at the Kering Suite. The Broadway star sported a lightweight pale yellow jacket, which she paired with a lime green T-shirt and loose-fitting flare-leg cargo pants.

Katie Holmes attends the “Kering Women In Motion Talk” at the Kering Suite during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: WireImage

Katie Holmes attends the “Kering Women In Motion Talk” at the Kering Suite during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: Getty Images for Kering

Holmes simply accessorized the look with small gold hoop diamond-encrusted earrings. As for glam, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum styled her hair in loose waves and opted for soft makeup with a glossy pout.

Completing Holmes’ ensemble was a pair of blue sandals. The satin silhouette had a shiny, smooth finish with knots straps and a small square heel.

A closer look at Katie Holmes sandals at the “Kering Women In Motion Talk” during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: WireImage

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules.

Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Additionally, Holmes is the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

Katie Holmes attends the “Kering Women In Motion Talk” at the Kering Suite during the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France. CREDIT: WireImage

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France. From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

