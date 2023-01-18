Katie Holmes Channels the 1920s in Fringe Skirt & Crystal-Embellished Heels on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Katie Holmes appeared on the latest episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” which aired yesterday. Styled by Brie Welch, the star donned a sharp all-black ensemble with glittering heels.

Holmes joined the late-night show to talk about the 25th anniversary of her film debut in “The Ice Storm,” and her role as Julia Cheever in the play “The Wanderers,” which will be running off-Broadway at The Laura Pels Theatre beginning Feb. 16.

Katie Holmes on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Holmes suited up, styled in an oversized black blazer. The slightly oversized style was worn in tandem with a classic white button-down that crisply streamlined her ensemble, making her jacket pop.

On bottom, Holmes channeled the 1920s in a fringe black skirt, taking on the flapper style that dominated the decade. The actress added sheer black tights to complete her look.

Katie Holmes on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

As for accessories, Holmes donned chunky gold hoops from Rainbow K and larger matching half-hoops in a similarly shiny style.

Opting for a sharp and sparkly addition to her ensemble, Holmes wore a pair of black suede pointed-toe pumps featuring crystal embellishments on the tops of each toe. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, a sturdy construction and thin straps fastened around each ankle.

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

