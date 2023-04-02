Katie Holmes Goes Incognito in Sports Cap and Gucci Loafers in New York City Subway

Katie Holmes was seen taking the subway to her final performance in the off-Broadway production of “The Wanderers” at the Roundabout Theatre in New York City on Sunday. The Ann Ziegler play, which has been running at the theatre since February 16, features Holmes along with Lucy Freyer, Dave Klasko, and Eddie Kaye Thomas.

While making her way uptown, the “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted taking the train from Broadway/Lafayette Street wearing a blue sports cap, a red and blue plaid shirt, and high-waisted jeans.

Katie Holmes heads to her final performance of ‘The Wanderers’ on the subway in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Holmes accessorized the casual outfit with a large soft shoulder bag in grained calfskin with leather braids by Chloe. The style is called Penelope after Homer’s “Odyssey” character and it features a round metallic clasp and a removable strap.

For shoes, she opted for her favorite pair of Gucci Jordaan loafers in black which she’s often seen wearing. This narrower version of the brand’s iconic Horsebit loafer features the signature front gold buckle detailing and upper leather construction, a leather sole, and a 0.5-inch heel. The $790 style is available on Gucci.com.

Katie Holmes heads to her final performance of ‘The Wanderers” on the subway in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Holmes is known for her timeless and sophisticated style on and off the red carpet. Some of her go-to looks include tailored jackets, striped shirts, and luxurious knits with jeans and boots or loafers. When it comes to footwear, she tends to favor Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers, and Bottega Veneta mules. For TV appearances and red carpets, the former Bobbi Brown Cosmetics ambassador tends to go for pointed-toe stilettos with a metallic finish or shiny appliques by brands like Manolo Blahnik, one of her favorites.

Take a look at Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the years.