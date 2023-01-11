Katie Holmes Styles Oversized Black Leather Jacket With Metallic Pointy Pumps for ‘Good Morning America’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes traversed the streets of New York to appear on “Good Morning America” yesterday. The “Dawson’s Creek” star donned cozy outerwear and metallic pumps.

Katie Holmes arrives at Good Morning America in tan pants and leather jacket in New York on Jan. 10, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Holmes’ ensemble consisted of a plain white button-down worn underneath a long black leather jacket from Tove that gave the thespian a boxy appearance. On bottom, Holmes styled satin wide-legged trousers in tan with severe pleating that ran down the front, the pants also offering a slouchy look.

Rounding out the look, Holmes carried a suede turquoise clutch from Savette with shiny gold hardware and wore her long brown hair styled straight down in a middle part. Save for her nose ring and a matching silver chain necklace, Holmes wore minimal jewelry.

As for her footwear, Holmes sported metallic silver pumps with impressive pointed toes and a reflective sheen like no other. Along with the triangular toes, the pair was accompanied by what appeared to be 3 to 4-inch heels that elevated the actress’ look. The angular style and elongated toes actively streamlined Holmes’ look, creating a cohesion that would otherwise be lost without the shiny shoes.

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

