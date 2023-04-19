Katie Holmes Brings Her Chic Style to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ in Bedazzled Jeans & Metallic Wedges

Katie Holmes just put her sartorial sense of fashion on display during an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” which aired today.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum opted for a chic look that saw her wearing a gray blazer with the sleeves casually pushed up over a classic white tee. As for pants, she donned a pair of bold two-toned jeans featuring a black wash at the top. The unique jeans were also adorned with a celestial design crafted with silver studding throughout, including star-shaped studs and eyelets.

Katie Holmes and Drew Barrymore both show off stylish looks during Barrymore’s popular talk show. CREDIT: Ash Bean for The Drew Barrymore Show

The “Rare Objects” actress and director tied the ensemble together with an expert eye, finishing things off by slipping into silver metallic heels. The shiny, mirror-like style was complete with a timeless pointed toe and a mid-sized wedged heel.

Meanwhile, Drew Barrymore wore a sleek black pinstripe suit with towering platform pumps featuring quilted black leather uppers and sky-high block heels.

A closer look at Drew Barrymore and Katie Holmes’ shoes.m CREDIT: Ash Bean for The Drew Barrymore Show

The duo — who were also joined by Holmes’ close friend, actress Lucy Freyer — got to chatting about the Y2K outfit Holmes sported at Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022. When Barrymore brought up the somewhat controversial look, Holmes revealed exactly how it came together.

“Yeah it’s like a corset, and so I threw it on with jeans, and I knew I wanted to dance there because I was going with my nephews so I threw my sneakers on, and I thought I looked cool,” Glamour magazine’s April cover star shared.

“I felt cool, I felt great, and then I woke up the next morning and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ I guess I didn’t know that it was such a thing to, I don’t know…,” she says, trailing off, before adding, “I don’t think about it. I really don’t. I like to go and have fun.”

Katie Holmes and actress Lucy Freyer chat with host Drew Barrymore. CREDIT: Ash Bean for The Drew Barrymore Show

