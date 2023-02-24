Kathy Hilton Flatters Her Feet in Pink PVC Pumps at Paris Hilton x Klarna’s House of Y2K Launch Party

Kathy Hilton showed up to support her daughter Paris Hilton wearing a popping pink ensemble. Klarna and Paris Hilton launched the “House of Y2K,” an interactive pop-up in Los Angeles last night. The pop-up house explores the evolution of shopping and trends from the 2000s through today.

For the event, Kathy tapped into the pink theme by wearing a mini-shift dress complete with split bell sleeves, which made room for her fun with bold accessories. First, she carried the Valentino Garavani feather-trimmed embellished satin clutch designed with vibrant satin and covered in an array of sparkling crystals and wispy feathers.

Kathy Hilton, Paris Hilton, Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick attend the Klarna & Paris Hilton House of Y2K Launch Party on Feb. 23, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for Klarna

Best of all was the embellished snake coiled around the ring-shaped top handles. Then, there was her Miss Dior Butterfly Sunglasses with Swarovski Crystals featuring silver mirrored lenses and the perfect amount of elegance.

When it came to footwear, the native New Yorker slipped on a pair of Givenchy PVC Pumps in a light pink hue. The pointed-toe stiletto heel elevated Hilton’s look by 4 inches. She usually gravitates toward pointed-toe pumps that have some type of elegant accent.

A closer look at Kathy Hilton’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Klarna

The reality TV star is known for her fabulous wardrobe. She’s been seen in towering heels from designer labels like Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Christain Louboutin. The fashion designer has worked with Oscar de la Renta on numerous occasions in the past. Recently, she has been seen on the carpet wearing a variety of bright pink gowns from the designer, including her vibrant look at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 reunion and the 36th Carousel Hope Ball.

