Katharine McPhee Talks ‘American Idol’ & Impersonates Celine Dion in Cropped Blazer With Satin Sandals on ‘Jennifer Hudson’

Katharine McPhee shined as she visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show” today. While starring on the show, the singer talked about her KMF Jewelry line, revealed the desire to have another baby with husband David Foster, and bonded with the host over their previous “American Idol” experience.

For her talk show appearance, McPhee wore a light pink cropped satin blazer to set that featured silver-toned buttons along the cuffs. She paired it with matching high-waisted trousers that connected to a corset waist detailing.

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee Foster makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: The Jennifer Hudson Show

The singer opted for rose gold jewelry with a rope chain and a set of rings. She kept her dark brown locks in a softly waved style which complimented her glowing makeup that featured a shimmering eye look and a red lip.

The singer slipped into a pair of champagne sandals to complete her look. The open-toe sandals were primarily covered by floor-length trousers. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

Singer and actress Katharine McPhee Foster makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. CREDIT: The Jennifer Hudson Show

The “Over It” singer’s style is often classy and elegant. For red carpet appearances, she gravitates towards pointed-toe pumps or strappy sandals. Her shoe closet is filled with styles from top labels like Christian Louboutin, Le Silla, and Rene Caovilla. When off-duty, she prefers casual styles of footwear including sneakers, boots, and slip-on styles from brands like Nike and Birkenstocks.

During the interview, McPhee also surprised the audience with her Celine Dion impression.

The last time we saw McPhee was performing at Disney’s “Magical Holiday Celebration” with her husband and musician David Foster in a blue princess gown.

Although the singer has had a very successful singing career, she focuses most of her attention now on her jewelry brand and her collaboration with an intimate apparel company, Mindd Bra. She also makes an attempt to stay up to date with the latest trends sitting front row at fashion week shows as designers like Pamella Roland debut their newest collections.

