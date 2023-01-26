Kate Walsh Pops in Rainbow Blouse With Matching Pants & Purple Pumps on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Kate Walsh stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” yesterday in a colorful getup to dish about playing Dr. Addison Montgomery in “Grey’s Anatomy,” and the show’s historic 20-year run. She also opened up with Clarkson about her excitement about returning to the show for an upcoming powerful women’s health storyline and playing a “vulgar American” in “Emily in Paris.”

The Grey’s Anatomy star looked to fashion stylist Clemont Lomellini for her look. He went for a two-piece set with all the colors of the rainbow. For accessories, they opted for simple jewelry with gold rings and earrings.

The actress’s hair was styled in loose waves, and her natural makeup look flawlessly matched the vibrant color of her tresses.

On her feet, Walsh selected sprightly, purple suede pointy pumps. The color alone delivered an elevated appeal to the already colorful outfit. The 4-inch stiletto heel elevated her outfit. Pointy pumps are a popular choice among celebrities. Designers like Louboutin, Le Silla and Jimmy Choo have taken on the task of diversifying the style with a myriad of colors, metallics, prints, straps, bows and hardware.

Walsh has been showing off her timeless style in Hollywood since the early 2000s. You can always depend on her to come through in fun colors and statement-making pieces. She often gravitates towards platform heels and pointed-toe pumps when it comes to footwear.

Walsh and Clarkson had a fun conversation. The actress also promoted her new fragrance line, where she sets out to put a boyfriend in a bottle.

