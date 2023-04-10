Kate Upton Cheers on Husband Justin Verlander With Daughter Genevieve in Matching Mets Jacket & Sneakers

Kate Upton and her daughter Genevieve were a matching duo while attending a New York Mets game. Upton shared a series of photos on Instagram, which sees her Genevieve in the stands at City Field in New York City. The mother-daughter duo attended the big match to support Upton’s husband Justin Verlander who is a baseball pitcher for the Mets.

“We’re having so much in NY….GO METS,” Upton wrote under the post along with blue and orange heart emojis.

Upton and Genevieve were decked out in Mets attire while watching the game. Upton wore a cream and blue bomber jacket that featured the team’s logo on the back. The “Layover” actress complemented the outerwear with beige pants. Upton styled her blond tresses in a low ponytail and covered her hair with a blue Mets baseball cap.

Upton’s daughter Genevieve was also dressed in sporty attire. The five-year-old wore a blue satin Mets jacket with blue pants and chunky sneakers.

Unfortunately, the angle of the photos didn’t allow for a peek at the model’s footwear choice, however, she likely tied her outfit together with sneakers.

Upton has been a name in fashion for years and has served as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. She has a personal aesthetic that includes refined yet classic pieces. The “Other Woman” star often wears everything from flowy dresses, printed separates and intricate bikinis that signify her keen and fun eye for style. For red carpet events, she favors designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few. On the footwear front, Upton is usually seen in Nike sneakers, see-through mules, combat boots and strappy sandals

