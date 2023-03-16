Kate Upton Celebrates Husband Justin Verlander’s New Team in Biker Shorts & Colorful Sneakers Ahead of New York Mets’ Amazin’ Day

Kate Upton supported her husband Justin Verlander’s new team in her latest post.

The model posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, promoting the Amazin’ Day, a day to celebrate Mets fans in New York City. On March 25, fans will have the chance to visit iconic NYC museums and events and have the opportunity to win game tickets and more. Upton’s husband joined the Queens-based team at the end of 2022 after leaving the Houston Astros and is gearing up for his first season with the Mets.

In her post, Upton wore a sporty-chic look. She paired bright blue biker shorts with an oversized t-shirt. Her white tee featured a Rolling Stones logo with blue tie dye printed on it. Upton added a blue and orange New York Mets baseball hat to the outfit. She completed the look with athletic sneakers. Her shoes were made up of a mesh material with a rubber sole. Bright shades of purple, red, yellow and more covered the sneakers. The shoes were complete with a blue tongue and white laces.

Upton’s shoe styles veer between sporty and slick. The “Layover” actress often wears Nike, Reebok and APL sneakers and Ugg slippers while off-duty. Her day-to-day looks also feature heeled sandals, loafers and mules by Nicholas Kirkwood, Gianvito Rossi and Gucci—plus affordable heels from Sam Edelman. When it comes to the red carpet, Upton favors stiletto-heeled sandals and pumps by Stella Luna, Le Silla and Christian Louboutin, among other luxury brands.

PHOTOS: Discover Upton’s style through the years in the gallery.