Kate Upton Surprises Husband Justin Verlander With Jungle-Themed Birthday Bash in Sweeping Orange Dress & Heels

Kate Upton celebrated her husband Justin Verlander’s 40th birthday in a jungle-themed party complete with leopards and pineapple centerpieces. The whole affair was captured in a compilation video posted to Upton’s Instagram yesterday.

Upton’s ensemble for the celebratory event was very colorful. “The Other Woman” star styled a bright orange maxi dress comprised of a sweeping skirt and an asymmetrical neckline. The bright garment featured a singular sleeve that was billowing and exaggerated following an asymmetrical neckline and a daring side slit.

The dress was festive and very on-theme, especially when paired alongside a faux-floral headpiece which Upton wore on and off during the party. As for her hair, Upton kept her iconic blond locks down, worn in voluminous beachy waves.

The man of the hour, Verlander wore a classic black suit, looking sharp for his big day. The baseball player’s suit was tailored and sleek, worn with a crisp white button down, smart bowtie and shiny black leather dress shoes.

2022 American League Cy Young Award Winner Justin Verlander poses for a photo with his wife Kate Upton during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown on Jan. 28, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: MLB Photos via Getty Images

Although they weren’t visible in the video, Upton wore heels to elevate her outfit. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model’s shoe styles veer between sporty and slick. The “Layover” actress often wears Nike, Reebok and APL sneakers and Ugg slippers while off-duty. Her day-to-day looks also feature heeled sandals, loafers and mules by Nicholas Kirkwood, Gianvito Rossi and Gucci—plus affordable heels from Sam Edelman. When it comes to the red carpet, Upton favors stiletto-heeled sandals and pumps by Stella Luna, Le Silla and Christian Louboutin, among other luxury brands.

