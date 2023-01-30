Kate Upton Flatters Her Feet in Barely-There Sandals With Purple High-Slit Dress at BBWAA Awards With Husband Justin Verlander

Kate Upton looked graceful as she posed with her husband Justin Verlander at the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Awards dinner in New York City on Saturday. The baseball player was awarded the Cy Young Award for the third time.

During the event, the Sports Illustrated model commanded attention in a magenta off-the-shoulder satin gown that featured a cowl neckline and a thigh-high slit.

2022 American League Cy Young Award Winner Justin Verlander poses for a photo with his wife Kate Upton during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown on Jan. 28, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: MLB Photos via Getty Images

Upton opted for silver-toned accessories with a tennis necklace and a diamond ring. She kept her honey blond locks in a softly waved style complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured a hot pink lip. Her glowing look was created by hairstylist DJ Quintero and makeup artist Tracy Murphy. When they are not working on Upton, they are creating looks for other stars like Katie Holmes, Lea Michele and Lily Collins.

The model completed the look with a pair of clear sandals. The heels featured two clear straps with a suede footbed. The back of the almond-toe sandals was hidden in the picture, but they likely supported a stiletto heel of at least 4 inches.

Upton’s husband Verlander also opted for a satin ensemble with a royal blue striped tuxedo which he paired with a white button-down shirt and a black bow tie. The baseball player completed the look with a pair of black patent leather loafers. The sleek silhouette featured a rounded toe and a laced closure.

The last time we saw the couple was celebrating her 5th anniversary in Tuscany, Italy where Upton was wearing a fringed jacket with Reebok sneakers.

Lately, Upton has ditched the limelight for baseball games to support her husband in vintage Houston Astros jackets and knee-high boots. For her footwear, the model is usually seen in sleek sneakers or strappy sandals. She spends most of her days at a gym class so she is mostly seen in a vibrant activewear set just like this look.

