Kate Upton Flexes Her Feet & Shows ‘A Lot of Skin’ for Poolside Coverage

Kate Upton was enjoying herself by the swimming pool in her latest Instagram Story, posted yesterday.

The model is seen in the photos lounging by a swimming pool fully dressed and with her legs crossed. “When you’re showing a lot of skin at the pool,” she captioned the image, ironically.

Upton wore a loose-fit two-piece coverup in a dark shade of green from the fashion brand Favorite Daughter for her relaxing moment. “Highly recommend for some poolside coverage,” she added.

Kate Upton poses on Instagram on March 17th, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram Kate Upton

The Michigan-born cover girl accessorized the look with just a pair of dark sunglasses and her wedding ring.

Upton added another smart layer of sun protection to her casual look pairing her suit with a beige hat with a wide brim that covered her face entirely. The neutral hue paired perfectly with the green color of her suit and featured a navy-inspired knotted row wrapped around the hat in a band.

Kate Upton poses on Instagram on March 17th, 2023. CREDIT: Instagram Kate Upton

Although this time she was not wearing shows, when it comes to footwear, Upton frequently goes for comfy athletic choices whenever she’s off duty. She’s often seen in sneakers from brands like Nike, Reebok, and celebrity-favorite APL.

2022 American League Cy Young Award Winner Justin Verlander poses for a photo with his wife Kate Upton during the 2023 BBWAA Awards Dinner at New York Hilton Midtown on Jan. 28, 2023, in New York City. CREDIT: MLB Photos via Getty Images

For more sophisticated looks the “Layover” star tends to favor heeled sandals, loafers, and mules by designers like Nicholas Kirkwood or Gianvito Rossi and sometimes more affordable heels from brands like Sam Edelman. When it comes to the red carpet, Upton’s go-to style is stiletto-heeled sandals and pumps from luxury brands like Stella Luna, Le Silla and Christian Louboutin.

PHOTOS: Discover Upton’s style through the years in the gallery.