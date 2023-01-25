Kate Middleton Suits Up in Sharp Black Blazer to Meet Advisors at Windsor Castle

Kate Middleton met with experts from across academia, science and the early years’ sector today while at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. The advisory group was created to offer strategic advice to The Princess of Wales and provide oversight of the work of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Middleton was sharply suited for the occasion. She donned an overcoat featuring a gold pin, sleek lapels and pointy shoulder pads. The Princess of Wales rounded out her look with a crisscross white top tucked into her trousers and a pair of dangly gold and pearl earrings. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn in voluminous waves, per usual.

Catherine, Princess of Wales meets with the Early Years Advisory Group at Windsor Castle on Jan. 25, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Although her shoes weren’t visible in the images, it’s likely the fashionable royal family member stepped out in pointed-toe pumps in a colorful suede or leather style. Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) talks with experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, including Professor Peter Fonagy, Professor Eamon McCrory, Dr Alain Gregoire, Dr Trudi Seneviratne, Ed Vainker, Carey Oppenheim, Imran Hussain and Beverley Barnett-Jones, at Windsor Castle on Jan. 25, 2023 in Windsor, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

In a similar style, Middleton welcomed the England Wheelchair Rugby League team for a reception at Hampton Court Palace also dressed in a burgundy blazer. The overcoat featured a gold pin, sleek lapels and pointy shoulder pads. On bottom, the public figure sported flare-legged trousers. Middleton complemented the ensemble with a simple white top and a dainty gold chain necklace.

When it came down to the shoes, Middleton slipped into a pair of maroon pumps. The silhouette featured a triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles.

