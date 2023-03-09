Kate Middleton Styles Black Dress With Headscarf & Suede Pumps to Visit Muslim Center With Prince William

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, visited Hayes Muslim Centre in Hayes, England, this Thursday. The couple showed support for the center’s efforts to help communities affected by the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

For her visit, Middleton wore an all-black ensemble highlighted by a contrasting Élan white scarf that draped her face and around her shoulders.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit Hayes Muslim Centre on March 9, 2023 in Hayes, England. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton layered a Catherine Walker & Co. longline coat atop a chic black top that she paired with a pleated skirt that nearly fell to her feet. For accessories, she carried a black leather tote with a top handle and gold hardware.

William went for a simple but dashing look wearing a light blue dress shirt accessorized with a black tie. To complete the look, he also wore navy trousers, a gray blazer and brown shoes.

As far as footwear is concerned, the princess strapped on a pair of black suede pumps that elevated the outfit by at least 4 inches. The pointed-toe shape of the pumps helped elongate the shoe’s classic silhouette.

Pointed-toe pumps are a classic silhouette that adds a sharp finish to any ensemble. The style has surged in popularity during the high heel resurgence, being embraced by brands like Amina Muaddi, Schutz, and Steve Madden.

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

