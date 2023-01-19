Kate Middleton Gets Sharply Suited in Maroon Trousers & Pointy Pumps at England Wheelchair Rugby League Event

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, appeared in sophisticated style to welcome the England Wheelchair Rugby League team for a reception at Hampton Court Palace in London on Jan. 19. The festive event was held in honor of the team’s win at the Rugby League World Cup Final in November 2022, where they defeated France 28-24 to become world champions.

Middleton was sharply suited as she greeted Simon Johnson, chair of the Rugby Football League. The royal wore a maroon outfit that included a blazer jacket and matching flare-leg trousers. The overcoat featured a gold pin, sleek lapels and pointy shoulder pads. Middleton complemented the ensemble with a simple white top and a dainty gold chain necklace.

Kate Middleton attends a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team, at Hampton Court Palace on Jan. 19, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Kate Middleton and Chair of the RFL, Simon Johnson attend a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team, at Hampton Court Palace on Jan. 19, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to the shoes, Middleton slipped into a pair of maroon pumps. The silhouette featured a triangular pointed toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

When it comes to shoes, pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, she’s partial to options from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.