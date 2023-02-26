Kate Middleton Gives Ode To Princess Diana at Rugby Match In Houndstooth Coat Dress & Ankle Boots With Prince William

Kate Middleton channeled one of Princess Diana’s most famous looks while attending the Wales vs. England rugby match with Prince William today in Cardiff, UK.

The Princess of Wales gave a nod to the national stripes of both teams as she arrived at the Principality Stadium. Middleton appeared in a red and white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker. To keep warm during the chilly temperatures, she layered the piece with a black turtleneck sweater and sheer tights.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attends the Wales vs. England in the Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Kate Middleton attends the Wales vs. England in the Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

Adding a dose of glam to the look, Middleton accessorized with dangling diamond earrings by Mappin and Webb. She carried a leather gloves and a white Mulberry handbag. The royal parted her hair on the side and styled it in soft curls.

Completing Middleton’s look was a pair of black ankle boots by Aquatalia. The silhouette included an elongated almond-shaped toe, silver embellishments on the side and sat atop a thick heel.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s Aquatalia ankle boots in Cardiff, UK on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

A go-to shoe style for many, ankle boots are extremely versatile shoes that can feature a variety of heel styles. Boots that stop at the ankle can be practical, dressy, casual, minimal, showy and more. Chelsea boots, combat boots and booties are all types of ankle boots.

Kate Middleton attends the Wales vs. England in the Six Nations Match at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to shoes, pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, she’s partial to options from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.