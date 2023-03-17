Kate Middleton Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day in Turquoise Coat Dress & Matching Suede Pumps With Prince William

Kate Middleton attended the 1st Battalion Irish Guards’ St Patrick’s Day Parade today in Aldershot, Eng., alongside her husband Prince William. The Princess of Wales was outfitted in a monochrome turquoise ensemble with sharp suede pumps.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince of Wales sit for official Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess photographs after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023, in Aldershot, Eng. CREDIT: Getty Images

For the festive occasion, Middleton wore a long sleeve turquoise coat dress in a structured style with squared-off shoulders, a high collar and buttons that ran down the front in a line. The skirt of the bright garment was pleated and lengthy, stopping slightly beneath the knees.

To go along with her fancy wears, Middleton wore a matching fascinator atop her head and green foliage and clovers on her lapel. On the accessories front, the royal family member opted for silver dangling studs encrusted with emeralds which she wore alongside her 12-carat blue sapphire wedding ring.

As for shoes, Middleton opted for pointed-toe pumps in a turquoise suede style to match her outfit’s ongoing color scheme. The sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the princess, no matter the shade. The heels ranged from about 3 to 4 inches in height, giving Middleton a little bit of a boost. The pair also featured prominent triangular toes and a walkable sturdy construction.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince of Wales sit for official Officers’ and Sergeants’ Mess photographs after the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023, in Aldershot, Eng. CREDIT: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

In a similarly monochrome style, Middleton recently attended the 2023 Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey, London alongside her husband. The Princess opted for a two-piece Erdem suit one of her favorite brands when it comes to special events. As for footwear, Middleton paired her suiting moment with Gianvitto Rossi pointed-toe pumps in a similar color.

Kate Middleton presents a traditional sprig of shamrock to an Officer during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023, in Aldershot, Eng. CREDIT: Getty Images

