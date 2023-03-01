Kate Middleton Styles Red Coat With Leek Brooch & Suede Boots at St. David’s Day Parade With Prince William

Kate Middleton visited the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St. David’s Day Parade today in Windsor, Eng. Middleton attended with her husband Prince William.

Vibrantly dressed, the Princess was clad in a tailored bright red coat made of wool by Alexander McQueen. To keep warm during the chilly temperatures, she layered the colorful outerwear with a black high-neck dress.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales sit for an official photo with The Prince of Wales’s company during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks for the St David’s Day Parade on March 1, 2023 in Windsor, Eng. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton styled black wrist-length leather gloves with cutouts which she wore with a dainty coordinating black fascinator. The royal also added a leek brooch to her lapel. Leeks are worn by Welsh soldiers in memory of St. David’s guidance in a battle against the Saxons.

Further accessorizing, the public figure toted a black rectangular leather shoulder bag with black hardware and snakeskin embossing. Middleton wore hid her hair which was worn in a sleek braided updo.

When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped into a chic set of pointed-toe knee-high boots. Her black suede style featured triangular toes with smooth uppers, appearing to end with a set of block heels totaling at least 2 to 3 inches in height. The style provided a clean base for her ensemble while remaining sharp and versatile for an array of outfits in the current winter season.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: UK Press via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St Davids Day Parade on March 1, 2023 in Windsor, Eng. CREDIT: UK Press via Getty Images

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments of 2020.