Kate Middleton Goes Red in Asymmetrical Blazer & Matching Pumps for ‘Shaping Us’ Pre-Launch With Prince William

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, attended a pre-launch event for her new “Shaping Us” campaign, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA in London yesterday.

Middleton is in charge of the campaign, which will raise awareness of the early years in England. The Centre for Early Childhood notes, “‘Shaping Us’ aims to transform the issue from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.”

For the event, Middleton was outfitted in a red two-piece suit from Alexander McQueen comprised of a fitted blazer with padded shoulders and an asymmetrical front hem. Blazers are a go-to style for Middleton, the business-centric wear allowing for a formal appearance with a form-fitting quality.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA on Jan. 30, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

On bottom, the royal family member spored matching trousers with pleats that ran down each pant leg. On the accessories front, Middleton toted a red suede Miu Miu clutch with shiny gold accents, Miu Miu monogrammed detailing, and a coordinating chain strap that was tucked away. Adding on the bling, the public figure opted for gold and dangling turquoise earrings featuring geometric shapes that interlocked.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attended a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA on Jan. 30, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

As for shoes, Middleton opted for her usual pumps by Gianvitto Rossi in a red suede style to match her outfit’s ongoing color scheme. The sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the princess, no matter the shade. The heels ranged from about 3 to 4 inches in height, giving Middleton a little bit of a boost. Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles.

Gianvitto Rossi 105 pumps in red suede. CREDIT: Via Gianvitto Rossi

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments of 2020.