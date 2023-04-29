Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride Bikes in Casual Photo Marking 12th Anniversary

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton during the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, Eng.

The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on Saturday, sharing a new portrait on their official Instagram profile. “12 years ” the captioned the snapshot accompanied by a heart emoji.

The image was taken by British photographer Matt Porteous, and it shows William and Kate riding bikes in the countryside and holding each other in casual outfits.

Prince William sported a navy blue button-down shirt by American designer Ralph Lauren with a pair of denim trousers and black Rayban Wayfarer sunglasses. In the same casual tone, Kate went for dark skinny jeans and a white shirt. She accessorized the look with a tanned leather crossbody bag and a pair of sunglasses on her head. The Princess kept the jewelry simple, wearing only her diamond-and-sapphire engagement.

Although their footwear is not fully visible in the shot, it seems like the princess stayed true to the athletic tone of the photo shoot and went with a pair of classic white sneakers.

When it comes to footwear choices, pointed-toe pumps are one of Middleton’s staple styles for casual and more formal events. She tends to prefer British brands like Emmy London, Jimmy Choo, and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga, and Zara.

This year, the royal couple’s anniversary happens exactly a week before King Charles and Queen Camilla, are set to be crowned at the same location during their coronation on May 6. Prince William and Princess Kate got married in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a service that was performed by the then Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Rowan Williams.

