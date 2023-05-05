Kate Middleton Chooses a White Dress & Slingback Bow Pumps for Buckingham Palace Lunch Ahead of King Charles’ Coronation

Kate Middleton and Prince William coordinated in sharp attire for a Buckingham Palace lunch in London today. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the event, which welcomed the governors-general and prime ministers of the realm, who traveled to London ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation ceremony on Saturday.

Middleton was a vision in white for the occasion. The royal donned a white long-sleeve dress hat that featured black lining around the collar and the waist. The piece also included pointy shoulder pads and a small slit at the back.

Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the governors-general and prime minister’s lunch at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023, in London. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William suited up for the affair. The royal complemented his wife in a black blazer and coordinating trousers. Completing his look was a white button-down shirt and a navy blue polka dot tie.

Related Kaley Cuoco Pops in Pink Blazer Dress & Metallic Slingback Pumps at 'From the Heart' Event Kate Middleton Pops in Bright Red Coat & White Jimmy Choo Heels at Pub Ahead of King Charles' Coronation Kate Middleton and Prince William Ride Bikes in Casual Photo Marking 12th Anniversary

Middleton added a dose of glam to her look with the Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings. The jewels are made from a shell containing seven pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth from the ruler of Bahrain for her 1947 wedding. The earrings, which have also been worn by Princess Diana, contain a large round diamond with a smaller circle diamond hanging below it.

Kate Middleton attends the governors-general and prime minister’s lunch at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came down to the shoes, the Princess slipped into a pair of black slingback pumps. The silhouette featured a sharp, triangular pointed-toe, a thin strap at the back that featured a bow at the back and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s slingback pumps at the governors-general and prime minister’s lunch at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023, in London. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Kate Middleton attends the governors-general and prime ministers lunch at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023, in London. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When it comes to shoes, pointed-toe pumps are a style signature for Middleton, she’s partial to options from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. Her go-to pair is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her rotation of designer heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara.